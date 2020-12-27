Grammar Guy: Don’t forget to pack your diphthong

I promised myself that I wouldn’t mention Sisqo’s 1999 hit “Thong Song” in this article, but I’ve already done it. Avid Grammar Guy reader and fellow word nerd Dan sent me the following message: “Please help me clarify if a diphthong is a part of grammar, or something worn to take a dip in the pool.” Today I’m happy to tackle Dan’s scantly covered topic.

Whether you rock a Speedo, tankini or three-piece suit to the beach, it’s important to know about the diphthong. It is not, in fact, a cheeky piece of swimwear or underwear; in reality, a diphthong is a grammatical term.

The word “diphthong” comes from the Greek word “diphthongos,” which means “having two sounds.” You’ll recognize the Greek prefix “di-,” which means “two,” and the word “phthongos” which translates to “voice” or “sound.” “Phthongos” is where we ultimately get the word “tongue.”

Diphthongs deal specifically with two vowel sounds that appear back-to-back in the same syllable of a word to create two distinct vowel sounds. Examples include “oil,” “town” and “light.” Sometimes diphthongs can be subtle, but the moving vowel sounds are there if you speak the words aloud. If a word, conversely, has a static vowel sound, that sound is called a “monophthong.”