Grammar Guy: Don’t forget your shacket

It’s that time of year: is it spring yet? Or is it summer? Wait, is it going to get cold again? What? There’s snow in the forecast this week? Maypril in Indiana is like a box of chocolates, assuming that box of chocolates was insane and had a personal vendetta against you and your garden.

Enter the shacket. While in New England a shacket is another name for a yellowjacket or hornet, I’m not talking about flying insects with miniature needles on their butts. No, I’m talking about a piece of clothing that is the hybrid of a shirt and a jacket. It’s a shacket. Picture a thick, slightly oversized flannel shirt for which retailers can charge $130 and you’ll get a good idea of what the shacket is all about.

Is it too cold to go out with just your regular shirt on? Grab a shacket. Is it too warm for your hoodie? Shacket time. In case you’re not following the right Instagram influencers, just know that the shacket is blowing up everyone’s feeds, stories and reels these days. Yes, this year the shacket is just the clothing item that will get you through this tricky time of the season when Mother Nature decides to hit you with a late frost around the time you’re scheduling your Memorial Day plans.