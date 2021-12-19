Grammar Guy: Don’t get upsot by these vintage Christmas terms

It’s that time of year when we tune into the local Christmas station on the radio. After a five-minute commercial block, you hear some pop star over-sing a traditional, public domain holiday song. This type of Christmas album is, as Lucy Van Pelt tells Charlie Brown, “a big commercial racket.”

While the pop stars cash in on traditional songs without owing royalties to the original authors, I catch myself listening to the unique, seasonal lyrics. In fact, many of our Christmas songs have strange, almost archaic terms in them. Let’s unpack a few of these old-fashioned words.

The first term is an antiquated word duo: lo and hark. We find the word “lo” in both “Go Tell It On the Mountain” and “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming.” It’s a word used to call attention to something.

We find “hark” in the well-known carol “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” “Hark” means to tell someone to listen or to pay attention. Both “lo” and “hark” are ways to get people’s attention in an exclamatory way. They are the modern equivalent of “Hey!” or “Listen up!”