Grammar Guy: Filling the pauses with … um … you know … embolalia

A few years ago my friend Kristen and I created a podcast called “The Exotic Fruit Review.” In it, we sampled exotic fruits, discussed them and interviewed people who were leading extraordinary lives. While we enjoyed having a quirky podcast, Kristen and I had to do all the scheduling, producing and editing work ourselves.

One of the things that drove me downright batty was editing our episodes. While the content was interesting and even mildly entertaining, I hated listening to the sound of my own voice. I began to notice a verbal pattern where my voice would get ahead of my brain. While I was thinking of the right words to say, I’d fill the silent voids with a steady cadence of “uhs” and “ums.” While Kristen and I loved trying exotic fruits including durian and mamey sapote, the production toll (as well as parenting our respective kids) caught up to us and we halted production indefinitely.

There’s a term for filler words and sounds we utter while navigating to the right word or thought: “embolalia” (or “embolololia”). It comes from the Greek compound word “embolos,” a combination of “emballo” (to throw in) and “lalia” (forming language with abnormal or disordered speech). Other terms to describe this type of speech include “hesitation forms,” “automatic speech” and “formulaic language.”