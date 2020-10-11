Grammar Guy: Follow this rule nearly all of the time

We know what an adjective is — it’s a word that modifies a noun. What about a word that modifies an adjective? That’s an adverb, of course (adverbs also modify verbs and other adverbs)! Okay, I’m just making sure you’re with me. Sometimes we have a bit of grammar rust to shake off before we dive into the deep end. Hold your breath, because it’s time for a cannonball!

A reader sent me a message last week and implored me to write about how it isn’t proper to write “very unique.” Something is either unique, or it isn’t — right? It’s like being a little bit dead or kind of married; you either are or you aren’t.

This brings up the subject of absolute adjectives. Absolute adjectives, or non-gradable adjectives, are adjectives that do not have superlative or comparable forms. By this logic, state many grammarians, they should never have an adverb modify them. The list of absolute adjectives is not long and includes entire, complete, whole, unanimous, fatal, absolute and impossible.