Grammar Guy: From ‘adorkable’ to ‘zhuzh’

Bro hug. A “bro hug” is a hug between two dudes. I know it’s a specific type of hug where guys join their right hands together and then move their bodies closer together and pat each other on the back with their left hands, but it seems dumb to me for everything to get a gendered label. We don’t call two women hugging a “chick hug,” do we?

Jerkface. This word is an impolite way to refer to an annoying person. When I hear someone yell, “Hey jerkface!” in public, I assume they are trying to get my attention.

Selfie. The “selfie” isn’t anything new, but it’s in the dictionary. It is a noun that means “the photo someone takes of themself.” Be on the lookout for “vaxxie” in a dictionary near you in the coming months. A vaxxie is, of course, a selfie taken while getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

Zhuzh. To “zhuzh” something is to make something more stylish or appealing. I first heard the word from the Netflix version of “Queer Eye” when Jonathan Van Ness is making someone’s hair look more attractive. You can also use the word as a noun, as in “I’m going to give your hair a quick zhuzh.”