Grammar Guy: Guaranteed to make you think again

I’ve never heard of an “aunt-in-law,” but I know it’s a thing. The beauty of having a spouse’s aunt or uncle in your family is that you have every right to call them by his or her first name, unlike your in-laws, who get to dictate how you address them. Today’s linguistic inspiration comes from my wife’s Aunt Julie, all the way up in Bemidji, Minnesota. Thanks for the idea, Julie!

Aunt Julie pointed my interests to paraprosdokians, which are figures of speech in which the second part of the sentence makes you do a double-take, changing the meaning from what you thought based on the first part of the sentence. I’ll explain in a minute. But first, it’s important to know that “paraprosdokian” comes from the Greek, and it means “against expectation.” The first known use of the word paraprosdokian in print is from an 1891 article in the British humor magazine “Punch.”

Paraprosdokians turn our brains into scrambled eggs, and the result is delightful. I knew Grammar Guy readers (who are card-carrying word nerds) would appreciate learning about these twisted figures of speech. One of my favorite paraprosdokians is from fellow columnist and Okie, Will Rogers, who famously said, "I don't belong to an organized political party. I'm a Democrat." Regardless of which side of the aisle you find yourself, that’s funny.