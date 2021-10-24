Grammar Guy: How to ace your alphabet skills

My favorite use of abecedarian comes with abecedarian words. These words are exactly what they sound like — words that are spelled with their letters in alphabetical order. Nothing gets my geek-o-meter going like words whose letters line up alphabetically.

If we want to start out on beginner (or abecedarian) mode, consider the word “ace”; it utilizes three letters in alphabetical order. Jumping up to five-letter abecedarian words, we find words including “glory,” “floor” and adopt.”

Now it’s time for the heavyweight division of abecedarian words. At eight letters long, the word “aegilops” is the longest abecedarian word in English. It refers to a genus of wild grass more commonly known as goatgrass. An “aegilops” is also an abscess or ulcer of the inner canthus of the eye. Gross.

At seven letters long, the words “beefily” and “billowy” tie for second place as the longest abecedarian words in the English language.

Drop your new abecedarian knowledge at your next cocktail party or Zoom hangout and you’ll soon find yourself with more friends than Myspace Tom. This kind of party anecdote is sure to get you on the A-list in any social circle.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0