Grammar Guy: I declare a new year

Did you know there are four types of sentences in the English language? A complete sentence in English falls into one of these categories: declarative, exclamatory, imperative, and interrogatory. Out of all of these types of sentences, we hear and read the declarative sentence most often.

One of my favorite declarative sentences in pop culture is when Michael Scott, regional manager of the Scranton branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in “The Office,” walks into the eponymous office and announces, “I declare bankruptcy.” The accounting department proceeds to tell Michael that you can’t just “declare” bankruptcy, but you actually have to fill out paperwork to achieve legal bankruptcy status.

A declarative sentence makes a statement, provides an explanation, or communicates a fact or information. You’ll find declarative sentence (or declarative statements) written in the present tense, and they usually end in periods. In Michael Scott’s case, I would guess the bankruptcy line in the script ended with an exclamation point.

Among the declarative statements, we have two types: the simple declarative statement and the compound declarative statement. The simple declarative statements are just that — simple. They include a subject and a predicate: I have red hair. The Chiefs won the football game. Potatoes grow underground.