Grammar Guy: In defense of ‘y’all’

Believe it or not, I’m from Oklahoma. One of the first things I did when I moved to Indiana in 2007 was to try to drop any idiosyncratic “Okie” terms that made me sound “different” or “other” from my newly adopted Midwestern homeland.

While I always will be proud of the fact that there’s an entire musical devoted to my birth state, people used to give me a hard time when I would casually drop “fixin’ to” or “golly” into my everyday lexicon. While I have shed those phrases, I want to defend the contraction “y’all.” Hear me out.

I know when you hear someone say “y’all,” you may picture a person riding a horse while lassoing an armadillo, but stay with me. When we were forced to take two years of a foreign language in high school, we learned several different ways to say “you.” We learned formal first-person “you.” We learned informal first-person “you,” along with a second-person, or plural “you.” English doesn’t have a second-person you, although it used to.

We used to have a word for plural “you,” and you (all) can still find it in the King James Version of the Bible; it’s “ye.” “Ye” was the plural of the word “thou.”