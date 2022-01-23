Grammar Guy: Is it time to wave the white flag?

When the noun that follows the verb is singular, say or write “there is”; when the noun that follows the verb is plural, say or write “there are.” Easier said than done, right?

While I find “a lot” to be a weak phrase, it’s one we throw around a lot in everyday vernacular. I hear “a lot” as one of the main accomplices in this egregious grammar goof. Someone will say, “There’s a lot of lawn flamingos in my neighbor’s yard.”

I could spend the rest of my time outlining the specific instances and types of nouns that people find confusing, but I’d like to pause to give people the benefit of the doubt. As I stated, the “there is” and “there are” sentences don’t follow the usual noun-followed-by-verb format our ears are accustomed to hearing. Because of this, we plow right into a sentence with “there’s,” and then keep on trucking until the end of our thought. As a result, we often accidentally use the wrong phrase to begin our sentences.

Is there hope for subject-verb agreement when it comes to “there is” and “there are”? I’m not sure. I wouldn’t dare correct someone in public, but I wouldn’t hesitate to privately let him know after the fact.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0