Grammar Guy: It’s on the tip of my tongue

Do you ever have a hard time coming up with the right word? You get stuck and pause in the middle of a sentence, grasping to remember the name of that type of knife technique where you dice vegetables until they’re incredibly small.

By the way, the term you’re looking for is “brunoise,” but you can’t quite retrieve it from the place in your brain where that word lives.

We have a few different terms for not remembering the right word. If you can’t remember the right word or term, you are experiencing “lethologica.” This is when you can’t remember the word “brunoise,” but for some reason, you can recall “chiffonade” and “julienne.” This trips us up almost as much as the hurdler who had her shoelaces tied together, and it makes us feel like we’re not the sharpest knives in the drawer, so to speak.