Grammar Guy: It’s time to open up

I don’t know about you, but I’m a bit of a volcano when it comes to feelings and emotions. Don’t get me wrong: I’m ashamed to have them. So, naturally, I suppress them and stuff them until enough pressure builds up and — bam — the volcano of big feelings erupts. I become a Mt. St. Helens of sadness, anger and confusion all rolled up into one hotheaded redhead. My counselor thinks I should try a different approach.

Because of this, I’ve been Googling different ways to open up. I keep finding the same two phrases over and over: “opening up Pandora’s box” and “open a can of worms.” I don’t know a Pandora (other than the streaming music service), and I certainly am not interested in a can of worms. Are these two phrases interchangeable, or should I just keep stuffing my feelings like a Thanksgiving turkey? Let’s investigate.