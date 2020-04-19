Grammar Guy: Jumping into kangaroo words

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Do you carry something around with you that you like? Take me, for instance: I always have a tube of Burt’s Bees lip balm in my left pocket. I can grab it out of my pocket, take the cap off, apply it, and return it to my pocket in one swooping motion with only one hand. You’d be accurate to say I’m addicted to Burt’s Bees. I’m okay with that.

Just as I always carry something I like in my pocket (Burt’s Bees lip balm), a kangaroo word carries around a word that is like it. Yes, just like a mama kangaroo carries her joey around in her pouch, a kangaroo word contains within it a synonym of itself, and the letters of that word appear in order. This is easier to understand with some examples.

Take, for instance, “alone.” The word “alone” contains the words “lone” and “one.” The definition of alone is to be flying solo, so to speak, and, as Harry Nilsson wrote, “One is the loneliest number.” This is an easy example because the letters of the “joey” words (lone and one) appear consecutively.