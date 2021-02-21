Grammar Guy: Learn restraint when tempted to control someone's grammar

I love reader feedback, especially when it is glowing. Luann wrote in with a great question. She asked, “How do you keep from correcting other people? My friends think I am obnoxious.”

Luann, you’re not alone in that your friends think you’re obnoxious. My friends couldn’t stand me if it weren’t for my mom sending them large checks every month. They’ve actually told me so to my face.

Although my friends can barely stand me, I do not correct their grammar, except for under very specific circumstances. You can have friends or correct people’s grammar; you can’t have both.

The only reason to publicly correct a friend’s grammar is to stop them from getting a misspelled word tattooed on their body. You’d better speak up before your buddy gets “No ragrets” tattooed on his forearm. If you’re wondering how prevalent misspelled tattoos are, simply perform a Google Images search for “misspelled tattoos.”