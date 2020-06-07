Grammar Guy: Like looking in a mirror

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I love symmetry. I appreciate a picture that is hung centered on a wall. In fact, I wish I could be more centered myself. Fortunately for me, there are already words that are perfectly symmetrical — they’re called palindromes.

A palindrome is a word that is spelled the same backward and forward (notice I didn’t say “backwards and forwards…” you never need to add the -s). If you squint your eyes just so, a “palindrome” could seem like a robot version of John McCain’s 2008 vice presidential pick. To jog your memory, one-word palindromes include “noon,” “civic,” “racecar,” “rotator” and “mom.”

I find multiple-word palindromes more interesting, especially when they form sentences that make sense. For instance, my conspiracy-minded friend, Byron (who doesn’t believe in the moon landing and has terrible childhood trauma from how he learned the truth about Santa Claus), might say: A Santa lived as a devil at NASA. If you flip the letters backward, you’ll get the same sentence!

If you use your imagination, this could have been the icebreaker line from the first male inhabitant of Eden to his soulmate, Eve: “Madam in Eden, I’m Adam.” Adam probably never said anything closely resembling, “Mr. Owl ate my metal worm,” but — if he did — it would be a palindromic sentence.