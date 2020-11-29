Grammar Guy: Nominees for the 2020 word of the year

During this unprecedented year we’ve been introduced to a number of words, phrases and terms, many of which we’re eager to erase from our memories. The year 2020 has seen social unrest, political animosity and — of course — coronavirus. With this bleak backdrop for context, here are Grammar Guy’s nominees for the 2020 word of the year.

Social distancing. I’m not sure who coined this phrase, but it’s not even accurate. The idea is that if we stay physically distant from each other, we will be less likely to spread the global pandemic of COVID-19. “Social distancing” is a misnomer because, technically, we can still interact socially, although it has been tremendously harder to do so.

Zoom. I know there are other virtual meeting platforms, but Zoom seems to be the most ubiquitous. The videoconferencing service has been around since 2011, but it caught on this year because it’s free (as long as you keep your meeting to 40 minutes or fewer).