Grammar Guy: Nonce upon a time

Lewis Carroll’s 1871 poem “Jabberwocky” includes several nonsensical words that — up until that point — hadn’t been invented, let alone used. The poem introduces us to one-time terms including “brillig,” “frabjous,” “frumious” and “manxome.” While I wasn’t there when Carroll penned this work, which would later be included in “Through the Looking-Glass,” I doubt he intended these nonce words to exist outside the universe of Alice’s Wonderland.

Irish author James Joyce came up with words constantly in his writing. In “Ulysses” alone, Joyce coined the words “mrkgnao,” “poppysmic,” “ringroundabout” and “yogibogeybox.” While this makes me want to start (and not finish) reading “Ulysses” again, I find it even more interesting that one of Joyce’s nonce words became a “real” word: quark.

As everyone already knows, quarks are subatomic particles that science people consider one of the building blocks for all matter. Physicist Murry Gell-Mann, who discovered quarks in the early 1960s, referred to these tiny particles as “quorks” until he came across the word “quark” in Joyce’s book “Finnegan’s Wake.” From then on, “quark” stuck.

So, a word to writers: Unless you’re ready for them to take on lives of their own, be careful not to throw nonce words around all zoozle-zazzle.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist and treasurer of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

