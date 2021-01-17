Grammar Guy: Opening up Pandora’s can of worms

When it comes to streaming radio services, I prefer Pandora over Amazon Music. You see, Pandora offers deep cuts while Amazon plays mostly predictable hits. Even though I’m an Amazon Prime member and benefit from no commercials, I opt for the advertisement-laden Pandora radio. What can I say? I like Pandora’s algorithm (or is it Al Gore Rhythm) better.

I didn’t mean to open up a can of worms about streaming radio services. Or is it opening up Pandora’s box? Let’s get to the bottom of this, shall we?

According to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary, Pandora’s box is “a source of many troubles” or “something that will lead to many problems.” According to the Ancient Greek tale, some evil wedding guest gave a character called Pandora a box as a wedding gift, but Pandora was not to open it. Curiosity got the better of poor Pandora, and she opened the box, the result of which unleashed sickness, death and all sorts of evil into the world. This is why we can’t have nice things.