Grammar Guy: Paper headlines obscure writer’s views

Have you caught the Crash Blossoms’ reunion tour this summer? If you missed it, it’s because the Crash Blossoms aren’t a real band. They sound like a mid-to-late-90s one-hit-wonder group, whose number one song was called something like “Hey Monica” or “We Met in the Chat Room.”

In fact, a crash blossom is something I find equally entertaining, although I would have definitely rolled the windows down and turned the radio up for “Hey Monica.” A crash blossom is a news headline whose unclear wording can lead to confusing meanings. The term got its name back in 2009 when an American editor in Japan came across a headline that read “Violinist Linked to JAL Crash Blossoms.” The editor, after reading the headline, wondered what a “crash blossom” was. In fact, it had to do with the violinist — whose father died in an airline crash in 1985 — advancing her musical career. The headline was misleading.

Let’s look at a few examples. A 2012 New York Times opinion column featured a headline that read “Israel Ducks on Human Rights.” It wasn’t about ducks from Israel and their thoughts about human rights (as opposed to duck rights). In fact, the essay lamented that the Israeli government had shown a pattern of avoiding getting involved in cases where foreign governments were allegedly committing human rights violations.