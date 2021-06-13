Grammar Guy: Pardon my harsh letters

My wife and I are in a stage of parenting where we can’t get away with spelling words aloud around the kids anymore. Our son is a great reader and can sniff out a secret-parent-spelling code faster than you can spell i-c-e c-r-e-a-m.

Because of this, we use a language where we spell out words, except that consonants are pronounced with their letter plus the sound “ong” at the end of them, while vowels are just pronounced normally. So, my name would be “Cong-u-rong-tong-i-song.” The kids will never catch o-nong.

Letters are powerful. In fact, in polite society, many people are still too shy to say delicate or harsh words, opting instead to use initials. Have you ever heard someone’s boss described as a “real S.O.B.?” Believe me, “S.O.B.” doesn’t stand for “super outstanding boss.”

When we use initialisms like this as a substitute for harsh or bad words, it’s called a “eusystolism” (pronounced yoo-SIST-o-lism). A eusystolism is the offspring of an initialism and a euphemism.