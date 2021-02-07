Grammar Guy: Phrop it like it’s hot

I have a new favorite word and, no, it’s not “hygge.” Similar to “hygge,” though, this word looks like you dropped a random handful of Scrabble letters onto the gameboard in an attempt to convince your friend that it’s a real word. My new favorite word is “phrop.”

Coined by Sir Arnold Lunn in the late 1940s, “phrop” was Lunn’s entry in a made-up word competition in “The New Statesman,” according to Philip Howard in his 1984 book “The State of Language.” It seems Sir Arnold created the word “phrop” as a combination of the words “phrase” and “opposite.”

When you break down this idea, you get a phrase that means the opposite of what it actually means. A classic example of this comes from Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up comedy. At the end of a date where you don’t want to see that person ever again, Seinfeld quips, “What do you say?” So he goes with, “Take care now.” The reason, he states, is because “I'm not going to be taking care of you. So you should take care of yourself now."