Grammar Guy: Putting the ‘fun’ in ‘phonetics’

Word wiz Webster wasn’t the only proponent of phonetic spelling. In 1768, Founding Father Benjamin Franklin wrote a book called “A Scheme for a New Alphabet and a Reformed Mode of Spelling.” In the book, Franklin not only argued for phonetic spellings of words, but he also unveiled a phonetic alphabet in which he axed the letters “j,” “q,” “w,” “x” and “y” while adding six new letters. Not surprisingly, instead of writing “alphabet,” Franklin wrote “alfabet.” It didn’t catch on.

In the early 1900s, steel magnate Andrew Carnegie funded a group called the Simplified Spelling Board. Among its members were Mark Twain, Melvil Dewey (of the Dewey Decimal System), publisher Henry Holt and several prominent leaders. This group, which called for a radical simplification of spelling, caught the ear of president Teddy Roosevelt. Teddy became a fan of the plan.

The Simplified Spelling Board suggested a list of 300 words whose spellings could be streamlined in order for English to catch on as the world’s dominant language. While many of the simplified words had already been adopted as orthodox spelling, Roosevelt pushed for the official changing of all 300 words. Not only did Congress find this a ridiculous overreach of power, but all of England had a good collective laugh over Teddy’s strong suggestion. Shortly after, Roosevelt waved the white flag on his attempt at spelling reform. Yet, from the ashes of Teddy’s phonetic spelling debacle, a Phenix of cosmetology rose triumphantly.

Curtis Honeycutt is a nationally award-winning syndicated humor writer. Connect with him on Twitter (@curtishoneycutt) or at curtishoneycutt.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0