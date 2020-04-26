Grammar Guy: Second verse, same as the first

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I miss sports. I caught myself watching people play video games against each other on TV the other day, and I almost found it interesting. Almost. What they should do is make the guys who are playing video games against each other play basketball against each other in real life. I’d pay good money to watch that.

Since real sports are on pause for a while, we should be ready for them when they come back. Let’s get ready today by learning the difference between “verse” and “versus.”

A “verse” is a stanza in a poem or song. It can also refer to a smaller division within a chapter of a holy book. If you had more than one Bible verse, for example, you’d have multiple “verses.”

Additionally, if someone is “versed” or “well-versed” in a subject, that means they are an expert in it. This usage of “versed” is an adjective.

“Verse” can also be a verb. In this case, it means to create a verse or stanza of a poem or song. In the verb usage, you could rightly say, “I am versing right now,” or, “I versed all night long.” This has nothing to do with “versus,” however.