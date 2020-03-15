Grammar Guy: Snakes on a plank

I think we can solve many of life’s problems by playing out theoretical battles between the opposing groups. For instance, when someone decides to make his March Madness picks based on theoretical mascot matchups, he usually ends up with the Michigan State Spartans as the tournament champions. This isn’t a bad pick; the Spartans are a perennial Final Four team.

How about werewolves against vampires? Do bears beat “Battlestar Galactica”? Hufflepuff or Gryffindor? DC versus Marvel? There are so many good matchups to entertain.

In this case, we need to think about snakes versus pirates. Why in the world do we need to play out this battle? First of all, I know my friend Byron is going to read this and he hates snakes, but his favorite baseball team is the Pittsburgh Pirates. Secondly, we can clear up a big grammar gaffe by thinking about pirates and snakes. It’s time to talk about “there is” and “there are.”

Increasingly I’ve heard people throwing around “there is” or “there’s” when they ought to say “there are.” Does this matter? Of course! After all, singular subjects need singular verbs; likewise, plural subjects get plural verbs. This is called subject-verb agreement.

