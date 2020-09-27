Grammar Guy: ‘Someone’ and ‘somebody’ — what’s the difference?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me…” starts off the anthemic pop/rock hit from 1999 entitled “All Star” by the band Smash Mouth. Whether you remember this song from the radio, from the movie “Shrek,” or perhaps even from the end of the movie “Rat Race,” the "All Star" tune was ubiquitous at the turn of the millennium.

Instead of remembering where you were when you heard this song, you may be able to remember better where you were in the year 2000, when you didn’t hear this song.

Whether or not Smash Mouth’s hit song had a similar effect on you, it certainly begs the question: why did they use “somebody” instead of “someone”? And why didn’t I reference a more recent song like Gotye’s 2011 “Somebody That I Used to Know”? Let’s go there.

To answer the first question, let’s use another song lyric. We’ll go all the way back to 1926 to Gershwin’s “Someone to Watch Over Me,” which has been recorded more than 1,800 times. For the record, I have Ella Fitzgerald’s version in my head for this example. The first time you hear the eponymous line “someone to watch over me,” the words are preceded by “There’s a somebody I’m longing to see / I hope that he turns out to be / Someone to watch over me.”