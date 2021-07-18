Grammar Guy: Spelling and expelling demonyms

Beelzebub. Mammon. Legion. These are demon names. Today we’re talking about demonyms, which are different from demon names. The devil is in the details, I suppose.

Demonyms are the words we use for groups of people from different places. We get the word “demonym” from the Greek words “demos” (people, citizens, tribespeople) and “nym” (name). Think about the words “democracy” and “demographic,” for example. These words both have to do with people in a certain region or group. For example, we call people from Greece (referred to as “the birthplace of democracy”) “Greeks.” That’s a demonym.

Let’s start global. By global, I mean planetary. People from Earth are called Earthlings. If sentient life existed on Mars, those beings would be called Martians. I suppose an alien from Neptune would be referred to as a Neptunian. I don’t want to get started about aliens, or my friend Byron will chime in and send me all his wild conspiracy theories. Editor, feel free to omit this paragraph altogether. Actually, go ahead and selectively black it out like a CIA document. That would drive Byron crazy.