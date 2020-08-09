Grammar Guy: Spooner or later, you’ll make this verbal mistake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today we’re going to be spalking toonerisms. I mean “talking spoonerisms.” I’m afraid I just illustrated my point.

A “spoonerism” is a slip of the tongue where the speaker inadvertently swaps the consonants or vowels in a phrase. The term gets its name from Rev. William Archibald Spooner, who served as a dean and lecturer at Oxford College in England in the late 19th century and early 20th century. I identify with Spooner, as he has been described as "an albino, small, with a pink face, poor eyesight, and a head too large for his body."

W.A. Spooner became known for his absent-mindedness and slips of the tongue (or tips of the slongue). He was quoted as saying things such as, “It is kisstomary to cuss the bride,” and, "Mardon me padam, this pie is occupewed. Can I sew you to another sheet?" While at Oxford, Spooner once asked, “Is the bean dizzy?” I’m sure he was a nice old guy, but he only gets remembered in history for his verbal gaffes. If he were around in 2020, I would advise him not to run for president.