Grammar Guy: Starting a new year with neologisms

In the past two years alone, we were all introduced to “contactless” food delivery as well as “contactless” payment at stores. A “quarantine baby” is a baby born during 2020 or 2021.

The Oxford English Dictionary recently named “vax” as its word of the year for 2021. Obviously, this word is a new take on “vaccine” or “vaccination.” Prior to 2020, I’m pretty sure that a “vax” was like a car phone, but instead, it was a fax machine installed into a minivan.

The year 2021 brought a new definition of “jab.” It coined the expression “Fauci ouchie.” It brought new meaning to the phrase, “Let’s all go out for shots!” Yes, the rapid growth of covidcabulary seems to bring a new word every day. I’ve had enough of pandemic puns, or, should I say “pundemic” words. However, up until this point, the Covid pandemic has undoubtedly been the all-encompassing story of this century’s roaring ’20s.

Because of the last two years, many of us have zoom fatigue due to our offices’ WFH policies. Spreading dangerous or false news about the pandemic (as well as threats of physical harm to others) has led to folks getting deplatformed.

I’m ready for a year of innovative, clever neologisms. As Scuttle the seagull sings in the stage musical of “The Little Mermaid”: I got positoovity.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

