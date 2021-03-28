Grammar Guy: Taking it to ludicrous extents

By this point in your life, you probably know what an acronym is. Examples include FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), NFL (National Football League), and this incredibly important one to me: SPF (Sun Protection Factor). Anything short of SPF 1,000 will result in this pasty redhead contracting a sunburn on a cloudy day.

From BBC to CIA, acronyms are all over the place, but I want to take a look at a subset of acronyms known as “backronyms” (or “bacronyms”). Backronyms are acronyms that have been reverse-engineered to conveniently spell a certain word. I’m going to show my hand early here and say that backronyms are the dad jokes of acronyms — they’re only clever to the person who came up with them. Everyone else simply rolls their eyes.

For instance, have you ever heard of the computer-programming language called BASIC? It stands for “Beginner’s All-Purpose Symbolic Instruction Code.” That’s a stretch. James Bond creator Ian Fleming created the fictional crime syndicate called SPECTRE (Special Executive for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion). In comics, Marvel’s SHIELD has stood for a few things over its existence, but, as of this writing, it stands for “Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division.” I’ll admit — I don’t mind a good backronym in fiction, but in reality, they make me groan.