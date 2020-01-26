GRAMMAR GUY: The best-sounding words

There’s an entire school of thinking for beautiful words. It’s called phonaesthetics. Think about words that sound nice to your eardrums; these words make your brain release oodles of endorphins. Hearing pleasant-sounding words is the aural equivalent of watching baby river otters perform a synchronized swimming routine.

There’s a word to describe these pleasant-sounding words: euphonious. Actually, the word “euphonious” is itself euphonious. How about that? Do you know what many people consider to be the most pleasing word out there? Cellar door. Okay, “cellar door” isn’t one word, but it’s a compound word that isn’t smooshed together into one word. Respect the space, people! Both J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis (two of my favorite Inklings) noted that “cellar door” is one of the most beautiful phrases in the English language. If I ever start an underground spoken word appreciation club, I think I’ll name it “The Cellar Door.”

Here is a sampling of words that frequent the top of the charts when phonoaestheticians put together lists of the most euphonious words. For the purposes of this exercise, just imagine I’m reading this list to you in the voice of Liam Neeson: iridescent, solitude, luminous, lullaby, serendipity, destiny, idyllic, soliloquy, and elysian. As opposed to “cellar door,” these words have incredibly positive connotations.