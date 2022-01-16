Grammar Guy: The four seasons

This column is not about the famous singing quartet featuring Frankie Valli, nor is it about the international chain of fine hotels. Today I’d like to tackle when to capitalize seasons.

What can I say? I’m on a caps kick lately. It’s probably because I’ve been reading a book about George Washington featuring several examples of his correspondence. Those Founding Fathers loved capitalizing anything they deemed important — solemn abstractions like Life, Liberty and Happiness — and pretty much anything else they wanted to emphasize. I like their epistolary style.

First, let’s look at when not to capitalize seasons. The basic rule is: do not capitalize seasons when you are using them generically. Here’s an example: Indiana’s humidity levels in the summer are off the charts. And another: In Narnia, it is always winter, never Christmas.

Now, when should you upgrade seasons to proper noun status? When seasons are part of a proper noun, capitalize them. For example: I am a fanatic for the bobsled event at the Winter Olympics. Heck, I’ll even pretend to like curling if the U.S. has a team in medal contention. And another: During Fall Semester 2005, I had a mystery virus that stumped all the doctors on campus. Eventually, my body fought it off and I survived.