Grammar Guy: The state of pronunciation

I grew up in Oklahoma, which is known as “The Sooner State.” Now I live in Indiana, otherwise known as “The Hoosier State.” Many people outside of these states don’t know what “Sooners” or “Hoosiers” are, but at least people pronounce the states’ names correctly! Today I’m tackling the most mispronounced state names and how to get them right.

Let’s start in Colorado. This state boasts high elevations from the Rocky Mountain range. Many people incorrectly pronounce Colorado with a short “a” sound, as in “hat.” The short “a” sound is incorrect; instead, the “a” should be pronounced “ah.” To remember this, think about the Rocky Mountains. Colo-rocky. Colo-rah-do.

For some reason, we want to say the word “Nevada” like we’re passing a jar of Grey Poupon out the window of our limo. We say “Ne-vah-duh.” Actually, the correct pronunciation is a short “a”: Ne-va-duh. This is the opposite of Colorado. The way I remember how to say Nevada is by saying “Never-had-a,” like in Cheap Trick’s 1989 song “Never Had A Lot To Lose.” The first line of this song states “I don’t need no money, honey.” This is kind of like when you leave Las Vegas broke and penniless. Never-had-a. Ne-va-duh.