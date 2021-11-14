Grammar Guy: The world of wordcraft expands yet again

The folks over at Merriam-Webster have been at it again, adding 455 new words to the dictionary. Remember, the folks at M-W essentially “report the news,” adding words that exist in the real world. Whether you like the words or not, they get added to the dictionary if people are using them. Here’s a roundup of some of the newest words.

Dad bod: I appreciate this one, as I have changed from being “in shape” to “a different shape” since having kids. In my mind, I still weigh the amount that is listed on my driver’s license.

Fluffernutter: a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow creme. If a double-decker fluffernutter doesn’t sound delicious, you should check to see you have a pulse.

TBH and FTW: a number of initialisms got added in October, including these two from online and texting culture. “TBH” stands for “to be honest” while “FTW” stands for “for the win.”

Super-spreader: while I always thought this term referred to a king-size duvet cover on a twin-size bed, “super-spreader” refers to an event that leads to several new cases of coronavirus. Many coronavirus-related terms are in the new word list, including “long COVID,” “breakthrough medical” and “vaccine passport.”