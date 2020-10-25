Grammar Guy: Through the ears

Do you ever think you see something but it’s really something else? I’m not talking about mirages, rather, sometimes our eyes just fool us. For instance, I have a beard, and for weeks now it has looked as though I accidentally shaved too closely on this spot under my chin. As a result, it looks like there’s a chunk missing from my beard.

Since I’ve been wearing a face-covering at work and in public, I haven’t seen the spot in many mirrors, however, I caught a glance the other day, and what I really saw shocked me. I didn’t accidentally give myself a close shave; I have a shock of white beard hairs amongst my red beard! 2020 is draining my youth.

Similarly, your ears can play tricks on you. I have previously written about mondegreens, which are humorously misheard song lyrics. Today I want to talk about oronyms.

Oronyms are words or phrases that sound similar that you mishear in a sentence. An example is “stuff he knows” and “stuffy nose.” There’s a big difference between “The stuff he knows could change the course of history” and “The stuffy nose could change the course of history.”