Grammar Guy: Time to grammar and chill

I had a reader ask me the difference between “chilly” and “chili” the other day. For the purposes of giving you your money’s worth, I’m going to go above and beyond here by exhausting all possible sources of confusion. Buckle up, buttercup.

To clear up the most obvious one first, “Chilli” (uppercase “C” with two l’s) is the professional name for Rozanda Thomas, a singer from the '90s girl group TLC. If I learned one thing from '90s pop music, it’s this: don’t go chasing waterfalls.

“Chilly” is an adjective that means “cold.” It’s a mild form of cold. You might say, “It’s chilly this morning; grab your heavy jacket.” If someone describes another person as “chilly,” that would mean that person is not very friendly. The character Angela Martin from “The Office” has a chilly disposition.

A chili is a type of spicy pepper. In American English, we spell it with one “l,” while in British English the word gets two l’s. Originating in Mexico, chilis are used to add spice to food. If someone refers to “chili” as a food, they’re probably talking about “chili con carne.” In Cincinnati, people put their chili on top of spaghetti.