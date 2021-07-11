Grammar Guy: Too clever by half

Kids love to tell you precisely how old they are. Adults, on the other hand, treat age like a tightly guarded state secret.

With kids, the “half” in their age makes all the difference. My son isn’t merely “seven”; he’s “seven-and-a-half.” You’d better get the “half” in there, or he’ll take it as an insult.

I have half a mind to divulge my age, but I stopped counting a long time ago.

It’s time to take a half-baked look at “half.” Specifically, I want to understand the difference between the phrases “a half,” “half a” and “half of.” Which is correct? Do any of them make us sound dumb when we say them? Let’s explore.

I’ll start with the low-hanging fruit “half of.” The preposition “of” is not necessary, but it’s also not wrong. So, when I say, “Half of my records are Beatles records,” that’s fine, but the “of” doesn’t have to be there.

What’s the difference between “a half” and “half a”? After all, it’s important to make a distinction between the “halves” and the “half-nots.”