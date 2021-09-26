Grammar Guy: Unlikely to wince at minced oaths

I grew up in the buckle of the Bible Belt. Although Norman, Oklahoma is home to a large state school (Boomer Sooner!), the area is steeped in religious tradition. As a child, I wasn’t allowed to cuss, curse, swear or otherwise utter profanity. For that reason, I collected bad words like baseball cards. I’d privately trade them with friends at recess but wouldn’t dare say them aloud in front of family or grownups.

In the place of off-limits words, we had what I called “substitute swears.” As it turns out, there’s a term for this type of euphemism: minced oaths.

I should share some examples to jog your memory. Have you heard anyone yell, “Fudge!” That’s a minced oath. If someone blurts “sugar,” “shucks” or “shoot” as an interjection, they’re likely using those words in the place of a different word with the same starting sound of “sh-.”

Minced oaths aren’t new. In fact, we can trace them in English back to the 14th century, where we see the words “gog” and “kokk” pop up as euphemisms for “God.” Saying God’s name in vain, after all, breaks one of the Ten Commandments. I know this because, as a Southern Baptist in Oklahoma, I excelled at saying “gosh” and “golly.”