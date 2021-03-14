Grammar Guy: What to do with those highfalutin hyphenations

Do you ever find yourself in a situation where you don’t know something so you just avoid it altogether? For instance, because I don’t know how to swim, I avoid parties on megayachts. I can’t tell you how many yacht-vitations I’ve turned down over the years because of my lackluster swimming abilities.

How many of us avoid writing words that may or may not need hyphens because we don’t know the rules? I know it’s not just me. Today I’m going to focus on when to hyphenate those tricky adverb phrases known as compound modifiers.

The main reason we know about the existence of adverbs is because we played Mad Libs on family road trips growing up. A compound modifier is what we get when a hyphen connects an adjective with an adverb: a well-known salsa dancer. In this case, “well” is the adverb that modifies the adjective “known.”

When it comes to the compound modifier “newly elected,” as in the example “newly elected president,” we don’t need a hyphen. Why is this? Look, I didn’t come up with the rules, but compound modifiers containing “-ly” adverbs do not need hyphens. I suppose this is because it seems redundant to add a hyphen to a compound modifier with an adverb ending in “ly.” We already know that the adverb is modifying the word next to it.