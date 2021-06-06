Grammar Guy: When you say nothing at all

Wherefore upon we find ourselves on the noble precipice of the dawning of a newly-formed sentence and, seeing as how I still have your undivided attention even though I find myself in recognition of the fact that I’m competing with the likes of social media and videos involving funny cats, I thank you for your examination of my grandiloquent commentary. In other words, it’s time to talk about grandiloquence.

Have you ever read a formal proclamation? Suppose the guy who has worked on trees for the city’s parks department retires after 25 years of service and the mayor wants to honor him for his service. Someone plants a puny-looking tree in a park and they dedicate it to the outgoing arborist.

But that’s not all.

The mayor inevitably shows up with a formal proclamation. The flowery language is bound by a leather-clad piece of overblown cardboard bordered by some gold filagrees on the certificate-worthy taupe-colored paper. The mayor declares that June 3 will hereby be known in the city as “Rick Philby, Jr. Day.”

Of course, the mayor’s office really went for it with the language for Rick’s proclamation. In fact, the words were so highfalutin and redundant that — not only was the tribute a perplexing way to say “attaboy,” but it ended up being longer than a CVS receipt.