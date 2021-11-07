Grammar Guy: Why ‘grateful’ is spelled that way

As we turn our calendars to November, I always wonder why there isn’t any good Thanksgiving music out there. Halloween has a handful of hits. Obviously, Christmas and Hanukkah have their own genre of “holiday” music. Why doesn’t Thanksgiving get any good songs?

These songs would be great. I’d be grateful to have a song connected with Thanksgiving in addition to Adam Sandler’s lonely “Turkey Song.” Wait a second — is it “grateful” or “greatful”? Let’s get to the bottom of this cornucopia of spelling confusion.

I’m going to cut to the chase and let you know that “grateful” (with one “l”) is the correct spelling. The misspelling “greatful” is not a word. Don’t use it. Don’t let your friends spell it that way. It’s incorrect. Of course, always be kind when correcting others’ spelling or grammar, and only do it on a one-on-one basis. Never correct someone’s spelling or grammar in public!

How do we get this word “grateful” that just looks strange? After all, Tony the Tiger never says, “They’re grate!” when referring to a heaping bowl of Frosted Flakes. A “grate” is a noun that means “a frame of metal bars used to block something.” When used as a verb, “grate” means to either “reduce to small pieces by using a grater” or “to make an unpleasant sound.”