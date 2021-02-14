Grammar Guy: Why is February spelled like that?

I’m going to lean on my three years of high school Latin to answer this question. I really wanted to make sure I was profiled as a giant nerd during my formative teen years, so I took a class where we got extra credit for wearing a homemade toga to school for an entire day. Let’s just say I got my extra credit.

Picture this: you’re a Roman citizen in the 8th century B.C. For hundreds of years prior to your time, your pagan ancestors celebrated a crazy ritual called Lupercalia, a wild fertility festival in which local priests smeared with goats’ blood would run naked through the streets, striking any woman they passed. These run-by whippings were said to bring fertility to the women who got the privilege of receiving these blows from the nude priests. The whips, known as “februum,” literally meant “to purify,” after the ancient Roman god Februum.

Lupercalia later became known as “Februa,” the festival of purification. This was probably a result of a focus group who thought that the naked whippings with goats’ blood were not politically correct enough. Incidentally, this festival was later replaced by the Christian holiday we know as Valentine’s Day. The month in which the festival of Februa happened was named “Februarius.” Who knows? Perhaps this year’s Valentine’s Day should be renamed “Quarantine’s Day.”