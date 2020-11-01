Grammar Guy: Wise counsel and good advice

If I wrote an advice column, the world would be even worse than it already is. I’d tell people to “rub some dirt on it” or “stop yelling at people on the internet and get a hobby.” I’d be the Simon Cowell of advice columnists. Neither this newspaper nor any other newspaper in the United States would print it. Fortunately, I know a thing or two about the English language.

This brings me to today’s linguistic limbo session: let’s learn the distinctions between advisor/adviser and council/counsel. Perhaps my grammar advice will improve your life, even if it’s only a small improvement.

While I suppose an “ad visor” would be a visor with a promotional message on it, that’s not what we’re discussing at the moment. Both words mean “someone who advises.” The “-or” suffix comes from Latin and indicates someone who does a specified thing (e.g., doctor, actor and janitor). The “-er” suffix comes from Germanic languages and indicates a person’s occupation (e.g., farmer, punter and teacher) or gives a person or a thing a special characteristic (e.g., three-pointer, winner and poster).