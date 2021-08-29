Grammar Guy: Words to avoid using around grandma

Have you ever worked with someone or made a friend who spoke a different language? In high school and college, I worked in a few different restaurant kitchens. Almost immediately, I asked some my Spanish-speaking co-workers to teach me the most inappropriate words and phrases in their mother tongue.

What is it about the words we’re not supposed to say that make them irresistible to not only learn but to repeat? While I’ve previously focused on expletives, today I want to zoom out and discuss “taboo” language in general.

I’m sure you’ve played the party game called Taboo. In it, you’re trying to get your team to guess a word, but you can’t describe that word using any of the words on the list that are commonly associated with that word. And, of course, someone on the other team is hovering over your shoulder with that terrible pink and turquoise buzzer, eager to press the button as soon as you utter a forbidden word.