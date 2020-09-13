Grammar Guy: You’ll flip for these types of words

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If I started to tell you about something called “ambigram,” you might think it’s one of two things: either a new graham cracker that doubles as a sleep aid or a new social media platform for people who are can use both hands equally well. In fact, an ambigram is neither of those things. Let’s figure out what it is!

Unlike a palindrome such as “racecar,” where the letters are the same if the word is reversed, an ambigram is a word that can be read as the same word from different angles. Other names used for ambigrams include vertical palindromes, designatures and inversions. For today’s lesson, I’d like to discuss my favorite type of ambigram, the “natural rotational” ambigram.

In order for this to make sense, let’s start with an example. The word “dollop” (with a lowercase “d”) is a great example. If you rotate the word “dollop” 180 degrees, it reads “dollop.” That’s cool! What are some other natural rotational ambigrams? As we’ll soon see, this depends on the typeface you’re using. But, you’re smart enough to turn your head (or newspaper or computer monitor) around in order to make sense of these examples: pod, mow, swims, solos, passed, paled and seas. Pretty soon you’ll be dizzy from flipping words around in search of ambigrams.