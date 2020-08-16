Grammar Guy: You’re on mute

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s difficult to remember how life was B.C. (before Covid). I have vague memories of slapping my hand against another person’s hand in a celebratory manner when the local football team scored a touchdown. I can barely recall seeing someone I hadn’t seen in a while — we would say “hello” to each other and briefly wrap our arms around each other’s torsos. That seems like a million years ago in a different version of Earth.

Now everything is on Zoom. Zoom a meeting. Zoom your Great Aunt Ruby’s birthday party. Zoom your college roommate’s wedding. As strange as it is to live in a virtual version of our world, we’re getting used to it — almost, that is. If I had a nickel for every time someone started talking during a Zoom call while his microphone was still on “mute,” I’d have a few thousand nickels. I’m not sure if my pockets could handle that much change.

That brings me to today’s word wondering: what’s the difference between “mute” and “moot”? Many people say “mute point” when they mean to say “moot point.” A “moot point” is an inconsequential or irrelevant point. To swap “moot” for “mute” certainly makes sense. I think the idea is if you mute something, you can’t hear it anymore. But “moot” came first. So, what exactly is “moot”?