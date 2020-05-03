Grammar Guy: You’ve got some ‘splaining to do

Let’s face it: The rules don’t matter anymore. Time is weird right now. It’s perfectly acceptable to wear sweatpants all day, every day. Tigers and household cats have better access to coronavirus tests than humans do. So, why should things be any different when it comes to the English language? Let’s throw some caution to the wind and see if it comes back and smacks us in the face, shall we?
By now, most people are familiar with the colloquial word “mansplain.” If you haven’t, take a second to consult the latest edition of the “Merriam-Webster Dictionary” or dictionary.com; the word will show up in both dictionaries. Because I assume you didn’t consult either of those sources just now, I’ll tell you that to “mansplain” means to explain something condescendingly. This is done by a man to a woman and is usually unprovoked “advice.” Yes, it’s a made-up word, but remember: The rules have left the building.
Take this example: A guy comes into a bank to make a deposit. The bank teller, a female, takes his deposit slip. While she’s processing his deposit, he tells her how to balance a checkbook. She’s a bank teller; she doesn’t need anyone to tell her. Also, she didn’t ask. Thanks for the mansplaining.
If I myself just became guilty of mansplaining to you what “mansplaining” is, I apologize. In general, I’d like to assume the best and believe people are genuinely trying to be helpful. We could all benefit from becoming more self-aware.
I’m going to go out on a limb and introduce a new word into the lexicon of the universe we currently inhabit: gramsplain. If a person explains proper grammar to someone else in an unprovoked and condescending manner, he or she is gramsplaining.
While I am disappointed that Instagram isn’t an app for instant grammar-checking, I do appreciate knowing the correct word to use and proper sentence structure. However, I don’t want some random acquaintance attempting to correct my grammar in public. That’s a “punk move,” as my 6-year-old would say. Don’t gramsplain to someone in a public setting.
Here are the two options you have: You can either correct other someone's grammar or you can have friends. You can’t have both. Good grammar is still essential; it can propel you to securing a job interview, landing a promotion at work, or even helping you get a date with a ridiculously attractive person. At the same time, good manners are important. Don’t be a rude dude and gramsplain someone’s mistakes to her unless she has specifically asked you to take a red pen to her syntax.
Curtis Honeycutt is an award-winning syndicated humor columnist. His debut book, “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life,” comes out on May 1.
