Grammar Guy: You’ve got some ‘splaining to do

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s face it: The rules don’t matter anymore. Time is weird right now. It’s perfectly acceptable to wear sweatpants all day, every day. Tigers and household cats have better access to coronavirus tests than humans do. So, why should things be any different when it comes to the English language? Let’s throw some caution to the wind and see if it comes back and smacks us in the face, shall we?

By now, most people are familiar with the colloquial word “mansplain.” If you haven’t, take a second to consult the latest edition of the “Merriam-Webster Dictionary” or dictionary.com; the word will show up in both dictionaries. Because I assume you didn’t consult either of those sources just now, I’ll tell you that to “mansplain” means to explain something condescendingly. This is done by a man to a woman and is usually unprovoked “advice.” Yes, it’s a made-up word, but remember: The rules have left the building.

Take this example: A guy comes into a bank to make a deposit. The bank teller, a female, takes his deposit slip. While she’s processing his deposit, he tells her how to balance a checkbook. She’s a bank teller; she doesn’t need anyone to tell her. Also, she didn’t ask. Thanks for the mansplaining.