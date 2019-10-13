Hello, everyone! I have two very different events to share with you today and I hope that they will prove interesting and of importance to you this autumn.
The first is really for your children and grandchildren. I am speaking of our annual Education Concerts which took place at the auditorium at Living Hope on the mornings of Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Thursday, Oct. 10.
Because of the great significance of America landing on the moon exactly 50 years ago in the summer of 1969, we presented a concert completely devoted to "outer space" music. Certainly, we talked about and showed images that illuminate the astonishing achievements of American scientists, mathematicians, manufacturers, pilots, astronauts and visionaries. We wanted to also remind the students that 23 of our astronauts are graduates of one of our great Indiana institutions of high learning — Purdue University! We touched upon the fact that President Kennedy uttered his challenge to the nation in September of 1962, and that just seven short years later, Neil Armstrong stepped down onto the surface of the moon.
However, as importantly during the concert, we introduced the students to the four different families of orchestral instruments and demonstrated each of the instruments of the orchestra. We hope that this will inspire the young people to understand the orchestra, the amazing miracle of music, and also perhaps for them take up an instrument at some point soon in their lives.
Now, for you adults, we also have an outstanding concert and evening of entertainment. On Friday evening, Oct. 25, at the Halls of St George in Schererville, we are going to hold our annual symphony gala! It will be a sensational evening for you to be able to visit with friends, dine, meet the orchestra and have a blast!
You have free articles remaining.
There are three courses during the dinner, and between them the orchestra will play 3 sets of mini-concerts. I did say the orchestra, as this year, for the first time, we will have the entire orchestra at the gala! In this way, we hope that you will get to know the players up close and personally, and have them all right there playing full tilt.
During the second concert, there will be the opportunity for some patrons to come up and sit side-by-side immediately in each seat next to each of our players. In this way, too, some of you will be able to answer for yourselves a question that you often ask me: ”Are they really watching you, Kirk?"
The mini-concerts between the first two courses will include light classical favorite requests of yours and some smokin' movie music. For the final music, we will perform the Finale of Beethoven’s immortal 9th Symphony — "The Ode to Joy" — and our entire symphony chorus will be joining us! Imagine the power of this piece in such an intimate setting. It’s going to blow you away! Of course, we want to have fun in our concerts, but we also know that music can mean so many different things to each of you.
This stunning musical credo of people loving one another and of universal brotherhood is a powerful emotional tug for all of us. My hope is that it will be an overwhelming and joyful close to the evening!
The Northwest Indiana Symphony presents their Concert with Courses Gala, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Halls of St. George in Schererville. Tickets are $165 per person, and tables are available. To purchase tickets and tables, visit www.nisorchestra.org or call 219-836-0525.