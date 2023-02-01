IN TUNE: Celebrate Valentine's Day early with brass concert

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!

if you would like a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day just a bit early or are looking for a creative present for someone you love, please consider joining us on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 5 for our Valentine’s Brass Concert. The concert will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Theatre at the Center in Munster. The concert will take about an hour and 15 minutes.

The concert is full of romance tunes from Richard Rodgers’ and Jerome Kern's best musicals and hits from Marvin Hamlisch’s 'A Chorus Line.' Astor Piazzolla, the beautiful Argentinian composer will be featured. Every piece on the program has something to do with LOVE!

There are some old English romance songs from the 16th century and there is music of our great French composer Debussy. You will get to hear cakewalks, and not least of all, the music of Elton John.

I DID say that it was a brass concert, eh? Yes...so if you have played a brass instrument or you know someone who adores the French horn, the trumpet, the trombone or the tuba, this is the concert for you.

And, as importantly, if you have a member of your family who is studying a brass instrument or is considering taking up a brass instrument, this will be a super opportunity for them to be inspired by top notch brass artists. We have arranged for there to be a reception in the lobby of the Center for Visual and Performing Arts immediately after the concert, so any students and parents, can spend some quality time meeting our musicians and getting to know them.

Our five musicians are very active in the Chicago music scene and have all played with some amazing groups and performers. Greg Fudala played with Mannheim Steamroller and Tony Bennett. William Camp played on a highly acclaimed recording with the Dallas Winds and Chicago Chamber Brass called “The Brass and the Band,” and owns the Tom Crown Mute Company. John Schreckengost played for the Israel Sinfonietta for 7 years and has been featured playing the valveless natural horn on recordings with Chicago Arts Orchestra. Thomas Stark toured the U.S. as the bass trombonist for the Glenn Miller Orchestra and was the lead trombonist at the Montreux Jazz Festival under the direction of Quincy Jones. Darren Castellanos has performed with Itzhak Perlman, Lorin Maazel, Smokey Robinson and Amy Grant, and has been featured on recordings by the East West Trombone Ensemble.

PLUS, the CVPA has recently brought back their delicious Sunday Champagne Brunch. So, you can make a whole afternoon of it by coming to Brunch and staying for the concert. (Reservations are required.)

I know that you will enjoy this concert and I think it is a wonderful way to spend the afternoon with those that you love. I look forward to meeting each of you at the reception and interested in anything or everything you would like to share with me.

FYI: The Northwest Indiana Symphony’s Brass Quintet performs Valentine’s Brass Quintet on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are general admission seating, $25 adults, $10 students. Tickets are available at nisorchestra.org or by calling 219-836-0525. Brunch reservations can be made by calling Trama Catering at 219-836-1930, ext.2.