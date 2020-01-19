Hello music friends! Happy new year to you from each and every one of us at the Northwest Indiana Symphony!
Now that we are happily ensconced in our new home at Living Hope Church, the acclaims from patrons regarding the hall have been resounding. They love the intimacy of the hall, the acoustics and the valet parking.
Now that we are in 2020 and looking forward to the second half of our season, we hope that you will join us for these concerts. On Friday, March 6, we are presenting the Vivaldi "Four Seasons" and celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday with probably the most famous symphony in the world — his amazing Fifth Symphony! Additionally, we are going to perform the ultra-romantic First Piano Concerto by one of my favorite composers — Rachmaninoff.
Russian-born pianist Yana Reznik has soloed with us before and you have fallen in love with her playing. She is truly one of the top pianists in all of Chicago. (And, she wears really cool ball gowns!)
From the looks of the box office report, there are not so many tickets left for this popular concert, so I urge you to grab some as soon as possible.
In early April, on Friday the 3rd, we will be performing a piece that you have requested to me on so many occasion — Carmina Burana! It is full throttle huge orchestra and huge chorus. (We will be lucky if we will be able to fit everyone on the stage!)In the up-close-and-personal setting of Living Hope, this should be a blockbuster of a concert. It surely is one of the most powerful and overwhelming pieces in the repertoire — and again, so many of you have asked me to program this piece, I am happy to do so.
Our final concerts of the season will be "West Side Story." That’s right, I said "concerts," because it’s going to be so popular that we will have to present two concerts to be able to accommodate all of the patrons wanting to attend.
This is a new production of "West Side Story," a version created so that we can do it on stage in concert format. Tunes like "Tonight," "Maria," "Somewhere" and "One Hand, One Heart" have simply now become part of the American lexicon of pieces that we all know and cherish. It is going to be a super-exciting night, without doubt, and again the stage is going to be completely filled — with full orchestra, our chorus and guest soloists.
We first saw the film of "West Side Story," with Natalie Wood as Maria, almost 60 years ago. It won 10 — count 'em — 10 Academy Awards that year! The story is timeless and is surely our American "Romeo and Juliet."
Please join us on Thursday, May 14, or Friday, May 15, for Leonard Bernstein’s masterpiece.
By the by — these concerts fall just after Mother's Day, so tickets to the concert might be a wonderful and unique Mother's Day present, eh?
Thank you all — and again, Happy New Year!